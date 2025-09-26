Welsh Cheese Co Expands with New Cardiff Location

The Welsh Cheese Company is opening a new cheese and wine shop in Cardiff.

The firm is run by international cheese judge Tom Pinder. For the past seven years it has been his mission to spread the word about Welsh cheese, working closely with producers including Caws Cenarth, Caws Teifi, Pant Mawr Cheeses, The Snowdonia Cheese Company, Brooke’s Dairy and Cosyn Cymru.

Their first bricks and mortar shop opened in Taffs Well in 2022 – becoming the first 100% Welsh cheesemonger in the UK – whilst their online shop has been delivering UK-wide since 2017.

Now their second shop will open opposite Victoria Park on Cowbridge Road. The shop will offer more than 70 Welsh cheeses, a wide variety of accompaniments, and a selection of wines by the bottle to takeaway.

The venue also offers seating for up to 20 guests, and it will serve curated cheese platters and wines by the glass.

“We are putting the finishing touches to the shop this weekend and can’t wait to open the doors next week,” said Tom. “This new space gives us the chance not only to showcase the incredible range of cheeses being made here in Wales, but also to create a relaxed spot where people can discover them in the best possible way – alongside great wine, bread and charcuterie. Whether you’re popping in to pick up a wedge of cheese for supper or sitting down with friends over a cheeseboard and a glass of wine, we want it to feel welcoming, informal and full of flavour.”

The Welsh Cheese Co shop and wine bar will be open from 9am – 5pm Tuesday to Thursday; from 9am – 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays; and from 10am – 2pm on Sundays. Walk-ins are always welcome for sit-in cheese and wine, but bookings are recommended for Friday and Saturday evenings.