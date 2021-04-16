Welsh Charity Go Virtual to Help Businesses Focus On their Staff’s Wellbeing During COVID

Prostate Cymru are now able to offer free awareness sessions virtually so that businesses can help educate their staff on the risks of prostate cancer and prostate disease.

“Covid-19 effectively put a halt to all of our business specific awareness activities. Prior to the work from home directive, we would visit around 300 business sites a year to deliver our educational presentation. Following consultation with our corporate partners, we created a digital resource that their employees are able to readily access, thereby continuing the all-important awareness messages” – Owen Pugsley, Prostate Cymru.

Prostate Cymru awareness toolkit aims to help men gain an understanding about potential warning signs and arm people with the relevant facts.

Included in the awareness toolkit is social media content, educational presentations delivered by a specialist nurse in Welsh and English, information posters in digital and hard copy and a 2-minute-long animated awareness video.

The main awareness presentation is a time efficient, educational presentation, that will help both men and women understand the dangers of prostate disease and prostate cancer. It can be requested in MP4 format or via a live stream at a time convenient to the employer and work patterns. These presentations are a great way for a company to promote workplace wellbeing and come at no expense to the company.

Recently, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service recruits chose Prostate Cymru for their annual charity day which they promoted across all their social media channels. As part of the annual passing out charity day 10 recruits rode an incredible 903 miles in one day, equating to 90 miles each on watt bikes.Building on the fantastic support the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service gave to Prostate Cymru they have since conducted multiple virtual awareness sessions, as well as providing them with the free awareness toolkit.The awareness toolkit has now been received by every fire fighter and sessions are being provided to the various fire stations through Prostate Cymru’s awareness team.

Station Manager Johnny Walker said:

“Our Fire Service Recruits were delighted to generate valuable funds for a charity as caring as Prostate Cymru, more important than that though was the chance to help raise awareness of the need to understand just how common Prostate Cancer is as the most diagnosed male cancer in Wales and the second biggest cancer killer.”

The wellbeing of men in the workplace is a core aim for Prostate Cymru and it is so important that men get the help they need when they need it.

Prostate Cymru encourage you to contact them today to arrange a free virtual presentation and host their Awareness toolkit for your employees. If you would be interested in receiving Prostate Cymru’s free awareness toolkit, or to request a bespoke in-house presentation from one of the awareness presenters please contact Owen Pugsley at: [email protected].

Watch this short video of Prostate Cymru's Awareness Team talking about their involvement with the charity and what inspired them to help Prostate Cymru educate men on their prostate health.

