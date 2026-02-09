Welsh Charities Week Celebrates Voluntary Sector’s Contribution to Wales

Welsh Charities Week – 9-13 February – is acknowledging and celebrating the large-scale contribution in society made by the voluntary sector to communities and the economy in Wales.

The Welsh Charities Week campaign, named Play Your Part, Change Lives, encourages people to volunteer, donate or champion their favourite charity organisations.

A recent research report conducted by Durham University estimates the voluntary sector contributed at least £9.1 billion to Wales in 2025 and saved the Welsh public sector at least £1.4 billion. There are more than 45,000 charities, community groups and not-for-profit organisations of all kinds working in Wales at present and it is estimated that over 900,000 volunteers contribute over 145 million hours of their time each year.

During Welsh Charities Week Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) will be launching a film highlighting powerful human stories aiming to show the impact of the work of charities, voluntary organisations and volunteers in Wales. WCVA is the national support body for voluntary organisations in Wales. Its purpose is to enable voluntary organisations in Wales to make a bigger difference together.

WCVA will also host two forum events for the voluntary sector at the Senedd and Norwegian Church in Cardiff.

These events will put a spotlight on the ambitions and challenges faced by the sector as we approach the Senedd elections in May. WCVA are calling for the next Welsh Government to work in equal partnership with the voluntary sector and create a Voluntary Sector Partnership Act in order to empower the sector to thrive as part of their manifesto.

The film being launched by WCVA was created by We Are Torchy films and features the inspirational story of a former resident at Brynawel House Rehabilitation Centre in Llanharan, a leading residential centre for the treatment of alcohol and drugs dependencies. The film also showcases the network and opportunities created for young people by the Grange Pavilion Youth Forum in Grangetown, Cardiff and the improved wellbeing and feeling of togetherness gained by a group of volunteers at the Gwaith Powdr Nature Reserve, part of North Wales Wildlife Trust.

Dr Lindsay Cordery Bruce, Chief Executive of WCVA, said: