Welsh Charities Could Win £22,000 in Support and Funding with Weston Charity Awards

Charities across Wales, the North of England, and the Midlands are invited to apply for the 2026 Weston Charity Awards, which offer transformational support packages worth over £22,000 each.

Up to 22 charities working in community, environment, welfare, or youth sectors will be selected for this programme of support, designed to help organisations strengthen their leadership, plan for sustainable growth, and build long-term resilience.

Delivered through a partnership between the Garfield Weston Foundation and charity partner Pilotlight, each winner receives £6,500 in unrestricted funding, plus access to Pilotlight 360 – a year-long programme of strategic mentoring and leadership development valued at around £16,000.

Each front-line charity is matched with a team of senior business professionals, known as Pilotlighters, who provide tailored coaching on topics such as income diversification, business planning, long-term strategy, volunteer recruitment, and operational efficiency. This expert guidance helps small charities gain the skills and capacity to thrive in an increasingly challenging environment.

Eligible registered charities include those that have delivered a service for over two years, have at least one paid full-time member of staff in a leadership position, and have an income of less than £5 million per year.

One of last year’s winners was Welsh Dee Trust, an environmental charity that works to ensure the River Dee is free from pollution and full of wildlife.

CEO of Welsh Dee Trust, Peter Powell, said:

“It’s made a big impact to Welsh Dee Trust. Personally, I really enjoyed it. It’s been good for my own development. It made me a better leader and CEO and forced me to think more strategically. It has improved my skills immensely. I had to think more about long-term planning and how we get from where we are now to where we want to be.”

Since launching in 2014, over 200 charities have received Weston Charity Awards. A recent independent evaluation analysing the 10-year impact of the programme revealed that almost all leaders reported that their charity is more operationally fit after winning (96%), with four out of five stating that the improvements are still felt to this day (83%). Winners also reported having more effective senior leadership (98%) as well as a clearer organisational purpose (91%).

Clare Gough, Director at the Garfield Weston Foundation, said:

“Charities are under more pressure than ever, with rising costs, funding competition, and growing need. The Weston Charity Awards use a unique combination of expert mentoring and funding to help build an achievable plan for sustainable growth that gets charities future-ready. Winners can then concentrate on what matters most, delivering impact within their community.”

Pilotlight CEO, Lisa Pearce, added:

“The Weston Charity Awards are about unlocking potential not just through funding, but through the power of connection, leadership and shared learning. Charities are doing extraordinary work under huge pressure, and this programme gives them the space, skills and confidence to plan for the future. It’s a real privilege to see how collaboration between charity leaders and business experts helps to strengthen the sector from within.”

Other previous winners include The Sanctuary Trust, which works across North Wales and North West England to relieve and prevent homelessness.

John Wigley, CEO of The Sanctuary Trust, said:

“We needed guidance and that’s what you gave us. [… It] far exceeded my expectations. I’ve grown in confidence and realised I’m capable of doing this. You have been a shadow board that has challenged me – I needed that.”

The Weston Charity Awards application deadline is 5pm on Friday 9 January 2026.

Who can apply?

Registered charities (charity number required)

Income under £5m per year

At least two years of service delivery

At least one full-time paid leader

Based in the North of England, the Midlands or Wales

Working in Community, Welfare, Youth or Environmental action

To find out more and apply, visit: www.pilotlight.org.uk/weston-charity-awards

Charities can also attend a free Zoom session where they can find out more about the benefits and get top tips on crafting a standout application.

All sessions take place online via Zoom from 1-2pm:

10 November (with Interlink and Voluntary Action Merthyr Tydfil)

4 December

16 December