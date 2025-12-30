Welsh Businesses ‘Will Focus on Growth Through AI Investment in 2026’

Welsh businesses will be prioritising investments in AI in 2026 (40%), according to new research from Lloyds’ Business Barometer.

This compares to the 27% who said they’d be making AI investments last year.

A similar number of Welsh firms plan to invest in technology more generally (39%) in 2026, while nearly a third (31%) plan to invest in sustainability measures.

Alongside enhancing their technology (59%), Welsh firms will be focused on upskilling their staff (48%) and improving their productivity (35%) in the year ahead.

Improving sustainability (38%) is the area where the most Welsh businesses say they need extra support to achieve their 2026 goals.

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Nathan Morgan, area director for Wales at Lloyds, said: