30 December 2025
Economy / Infrastructure

Welsh Businesses ‘Will Focus on Growth Through AI Investment in 2026’

Welsh businesses will be prioritising investments in AI in 2026 (40%), according to new research from Lloyds’ Business Barometer.

This compares to the 27% who said they’d be making AI investments last year.

A similar number of Welsh firms plan to invest in technology more generally (39%) in 2026, while nearly a third (31%) plan to invest in sustainability measures.

Alongside enhancing their technology (59%), Welsh firms will be focused on upskilling their staff (48%) and improving their productivity (35%) in the year ahead.

Improving sustainability (38%) is the area where the most Welsh businesses say they need extra support to achieve their 2026 goals.

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Nathan Morgan, area director for Wales at Lloyds, said:

 “These investments in technology and team training align with the focus on productivity, and will provide a firm foundation for Welsh firms’ long-term growth.

 

“As businesses get underway with their growth plans for this new year, we’ll continue to provide our support.”



