Welsh Businesses Urged to Join Protective Equipment ‘Battle’

The CBI have urged businesses in region to join the ‘battle’ to produce protective equipment for the NHS and front-line workers. The organisation has organised a webinar for companies and CBI Wales Director Ian Price has urged all those interested to sign-up.

The organisation are urging firms with the skills or expertise that could be harnessed to get involved, as well as those who have skills that could be useful for the fight, including the suppliers, lawyers, logistics and others needed to make this critical endeavour happen.

To coordinate this and make a collective action plan to respond to this challenge, we are convening a business call at 11:30am next Wednesday (15th April) which you can register for via the CBI website.

The government are looking at ‘all options’ to increase the manufacture of protective equipment like aprons, gowns, face masks and hand sanitisers, including the potential re-opening of furloughed factories as part of the collective national effort.

Currently, any clinician working in a hospital, primary care or community care setting within 2 metres of a suspected or confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 patient should wear an apron, gloves, surgical mask and eye protection, based on the risk. In the past few weeks the NHS Supply Chain have delivered 397 million pieces of PPE equipment including, masks, surgical masks and other PPE equipment to NHS trusts and 58,000 healthcare settings including GPs, pharmacies and community providers, but more is critically needed.

The equipment challenge is not just targeted at the critical NHS and social care front line but will support all sorts of sectors like food and drink, but also deliveries, logistics and the manufacturing sector too where people have to be at work and have requirements for key protective equipment. The CBI want to help businesses them keep their employees safe at work too.

Commenting, Ian Price, CBI Wales Director, said: