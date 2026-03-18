Welsh Businesses Secure £436m in New Export Sales

Welsh businesses have secured £436 million in new export sales as a direct result of Welsh Government export support over the past five years.

Accounting for more than a third of Wales’ GDP, exports are a key to the Welsh Government’s ambition to grow the economy and create new jobs, it says.

Since the Export Action Plan launched in 2020, the Welsh Government has supported nearly 1,500 businesses to export for the first time or expand into new markets and delivered 89 trade missions, with 844 business representatives taken to markets across the world.

During that time Welsh Government International Trade Advisors have held around 6,000 face-to-face meetings with businesses, delivered over 430 export market research projects and supported more than 600 overseas business development visits from Kenya and Vietnam to Argentina and South Korea.

The Export Cluster programme also provides peer-to-peer support across six priority sectors, with more than 350 members. The New Exporter Programme has supported 68 businesses new to exporting, with a sixth cohort now open for recruitment.

North Wales life sciences company Reacta Healthcare is one business whose growth has been driven by export, with Welsh Government support. Reacta develops specialist allergy diagnostic products used in global clinical trials.

Exports now account for 100% of its business. In the past year alone, the company has increased its workforce from 50 to 80 people and has secured new clients in Europe and the United States. Reacta will be actively supplying these new contracts over the next 3 years, representing significant volume and revenue growth. As a result, the company is expanding floor space by 50% in an adjacent facility to its existing site in Deeside.

Belinda Mortell, Head of Commercial at Reacta, said:

” We have recently secured our largest customer contract to date, marking a significant milestone for the business. The growth we've seen over the past year — from doubling our team to soon opening a new facility — is a direct result of increasing international demand. The support we've received from the Welsh Government has been invaluable, playing a vital role in helping us enter new markets and build confidence as we continue to strengthen our international presence.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans has launched the Welsh Government’s 2026–27 trade missions programme. It will back Welsh businesses to showcase their goods and services in priority sectors such as clean energy, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and the creative and tech industries. Targeting markets across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, it aims to raise Wales’ global profile while driving exports, investment and growth.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said: