Welsh Businesses get Boost from Free Translation Service

Hundreds of businesses across Wales are using a new free Welsh translation and advice service to help make the language more visible in their business.

Helo Blod is a free, fast, and friendly Welsh translation service that encourages small and medium business owners to add Cymraeg to their business in the way that is best suited to them.

Siân and Andrew Brooks, co-owners of Gower Gin, wanted to use more Welsh in their business to grow their community of gin lovers. Having first heard of the free service through social media they have been using Helo Blod to get their packaging, social media and website translated.

Andrew Brooks, co-owner and distiller, doesn’t speak Welsh but recognised the importance of giving the product a sense of place through the language. He said:

“We decided to use Helo Blod because we really needed to make sure our product names and the translations on the bottles were accurate and were using the right phrases and Helo Blod gave us that.

“Since we started using Welsh, we have seen much more engagement from the Welsh communities, particularly on social media and online. People email us in Welsh from time to time so that two-way communication is working really well, and we know we can ask Helo Blod for help if we get stuck.”

Fellow co-owner Siân Brooks is also learning Welsh, and after a career teaching French and Spanish, language is important to her and a reason why they wanted to embrace the language in their business.

Siân said:

“For us, it was vital as a Welsh company to embrace the language. It is so important for the culture and heritage, but I think it has helped us grow our community of gin lovers.

“I really liked the fact with Helo Blod that it was a very easy service, and for business, what a fantastic thing that it’s completely free. I feel I’ve got people who care about the translations and will work with us as a company to get it absolutely right.”

Helo Blod’s service is accessible to all types of small and medium businesses, and another business demonstrating successful engagement by utilising Cymraeg is Purah Candles.

Purah Candles was set up over two years ago and uses local, natural, sustainable materials. Helen Louise Williams, owner of Purah Beeswax Candles uses Helo Blod to make the Welsh language more visible in her business.

Helen said:

“I decided to use Welsh in my business for two reasons really. Firstly, it reflects who I am. I am born and raised in Wales; I’ve set up a business in Wales. Secondly, 70% of my customers are based in Wales, and I think it is only right that I use the language of the country that I sell to.

“So far, I have used Helo Blod to translate my profile on social media, and for the descriptions of my products online. In the future I am hoping to use the service to make Welsh more visible across all my business, particularly on my packaging.

“I think using Welsh really helps brings communities together. I speak Welsh but at a very basic level, and I don’t think it’s really good enough to use in my business. Helo Blod fills that gap for me and does all my translation. It’s free, it’s fast. Gwasanaeth gwych!”

Helo Blod's service is part of the Welsh Government’s wider goal of doubling the daily use of the Welsh language by 2050. Helo Blod encourages all business owners to add Cymraeg to their business in a way that is best suited to their business.