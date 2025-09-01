Welsh Businesses Earn a Place in ‘Small Biz 100’ Line-Up

Nine small businesses from across Wales have been included in a line-up of the UK’s 100 most inspiring entrepreneurs for 2025, launched by the Small Business Saturday campaign.

As the annual campaign kicks off its call to celebrate and support the nation’s favourite businesses, Flintshire’s Cobra Life Martial Arts, Cardiff’s ethical fashion and lifestyle brand Black & Beech and Hive Mind & Mead in Monmouth, founded in 2018 by beekeeper brothers Kit and Matt Newell, are among firms from across the country featured in this year’s ‘Small Biz 100’ line-up of the UK’s most innovative and admired small businesses.

Each business will be showcased as part of a 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday on 6 December. The campaign aims to celebrate and uplift independent firms by encouraging the public to support and spend with small businesses.

After a national search, this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up includes an array of small firms from across the UK. Other small businesses featured from Wales include:

AJ Illustration – based in South Wales selling intricate, unique pen-and-ink designs worldwide by neurodivergent artist Amy Jackson, which blend humour and insight.

Cuffed-in Coffee – an Anglesey coffee business founded by Kristian Cuffin, which started with a single horsebox and now operates three permanent sites.

Gerallt Evans Metalcraft – led by founder Gerallt Evans and Creative Director Vicki Rushton in Conwy, which blends traditional blacksmithing with modern design to create bespoke sculptures and architectural features.

HONA – founded in Newport by Michael and Charlotte Henson, HONA creates safe, high-quality, hypoallergenic gel systems for professionals, with a focus on innovation, nail health, and raising industry standards.

Snowdonia Hub – owned by Chris Davies, this wellbeing retreat in the Snowdonia National Park offers nature-based self-catering stays, workshops, and retreats that support relaxation, mental health, and connection to the outdoors.

Tan y Ddraig Ceramic Cafe – a pottery painting and clay studio in Conwy owned by Juliet Bennett, which offers workshops, events and parties.

h.

“Small businesses are the nation’s favourite businesses – bringing immeasurable value to our local communities and powering the wider economy,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK. “From family-run cafés and local restaurants, to independent makers, services and traders, this year’s SmallBiz100 represents some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses. It is exciting to kick off this year’s campaign with so many fantastic businesses from across Wales featured. With small firms still facing lots of challenges​, public support makes all the difference as independent firms enter their most critical quarter of the year.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign that was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the campaign’s principal supporter in the UK.

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said:

“Through our long-standing support of Small Business Saturday, American Express is proud to champion the nation’s small businesses. Congratulations to this year’s SmallBiz100, which once again showcases the incredible vibrancy and innovation of small firms and the valuable contribution they make to local communities.”

Optimism among the UK’s small and medium-sized businesses has grown for a third consecutive year, according to American Express’ ‘SME Barometer’ research conducted in partnership with Small Business Saturday, which surveyed decision makers at 1,000 UK small and medium sized businesses. Almost seven in 10 (69%) say they are confident about the future of their company — rising from 67% in 2023 and 65% in 2022. There are also encouraging signs when looking ahead to the remainder of the year; almost three-fifths of respondents (57%) believe sales will be better this year than in Q4 2024.

“For a young ambitious disruptor like ours, SmallBiz100 recognition is priceless,” said Kit Newell, Co-founder, Hive Mind & Mead Co in Monmouthshire. “It’s fantastic that Small Business Saturday is championing the contribution of small businesses to local communities. We are so passionate about the importance of supporting the rural economy, bringing innovation, sustainability and conservation to the fore by supporting local beekeepers whilst driving the renaissance in premium meads and all-natural, honey-inspired soft drinks.”

Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.