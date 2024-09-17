Welsh Business Unveils Eco-friendly Waterless Pet Shampoo Range

A waterless washing brand has launched an extended range of pet-washing products.

Nilaqua’s new products are designed to remove the hassle of washing pets while being kind to the environment.

Produced at the firm's manufacturing base in Swansea, each product is formulated with a blend of natural, biodegradable and safe ingredients, says the firm.

“With the rise in demand for no-rinse pet shampoos, we've invested significantly in updating our product range to address a wide range of hygiene needs whilst also addressing environmental issues,” said Jess Efford, co-founder of Nilaqua. “Unlike typical sprays or foams, our deep cleansing liquid penetrates past mud to the skin, lifting dirt out of the fur and into the solution, which is then easily removed with a towel.”

Jess said:

“Our products are all made ethically in the UK and are carefully crafted with water-based, biodegradable ingredients that are vegan-friendly and gentle on pets. The shampoos are designed to tackle common pet problems without water, making them convenient and efficient.

“We are dedicated to leading the way in eco-friendly pet care, and sustainability is at the core of our operations. Our manufacturing facility is powered by solar panels, ensuring that our production processes rely on 100% renewable energy. All our products are packaged in 100% recycled bottles, and we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and waste wherever possible.

“Pet owners can help conserve limited water resources by using our waterless products, contributing to a healthier planet.”

Tammie Fox, CEO of disabled pet charity Pumpkin and Friends, said:

“We love all the products by Nilaqua Pets. They are particularly useful when you have a disabled pet, especially an incontinent one. The towel-off shampoo is so helpful when cleaning and caring for incontinent bottoms. No water or baths are needed, which is extremely convenient. The products smell fabulous, too, which is a bonus.”

Greyhound Rescue Wales is a long-term partner of Nilaqua and uses the brand's pet shampoo to clean stressed dogs when they arrive at its shelter.

Alain Thomas, founder of the charity, said: