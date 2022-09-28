Welsh Business Leaders Pitch Together for a Good Cause at 3rd Annual ‘CEO Kickabout’

Business leaders from across Wales came together on a level playing field to raise thousands of pounds for charity at the third annual CEO Kickabout, organised by Acorn in partnership with the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Attendees enjoyed a day of sport at the National Football Development Centre at Dragon Park, Newport, in support of the UK recruiter’s efforts to raise £30,000 for its 2022 chosen charity, Mind UK, in its 30th year of business.

Players from all sectors took their turn on the pitch to raise more than £8,000 which will now go towards that total and enjoyed some tactical insight from FAW Chief Executive Officer Noel Mooney and Wales’ national team manager, Robert Page, beforehand.

Bernard Ward, Managing Director at Acorn Recruitment, said:

“Mental health issues have been amongst the foremost of challenges faced by companies in recent times, and we have spent the last 12 months renewing and enhancing our focus on the wellbeing of the people that make our organisation what it is today in response. “Our HR policies have all been, or are in the process of being reviewed, renewed and added to with a focus on ensuring our team feel valued and supported. So, it made total sense for us to choose Mind UK as our charity of the year in our 30th anniversary year, to help us in contributing to the wider community too.”

Bernard continued:

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the FAW for supporting us with this effort and once again partnering with us on this fantastic event, which brought businesses together for a day of football insights from Noel Mooney and Robert Page, a five aside tournament and a great opportunity to chat at the barbecue later on. “We have raised over £8,000 towards our target of £30,000 thanks to the generous spirit of the companies who attended and it was so great to be able to hold an event like this and see people face-to-face once more – we can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

Organisations taking part included project managers Arena Projects, Watkins Davies Insurance Consultants Ltd, cyber consultants PureCyber Ltd, Eat Sleep Media, sales centre Outsource Strategies, RWG Mobile, training provider Call of the Wild and South Wales Sports Grounds,

Players from sporting agency Sotic, St Davids World, Vog Brewery and solicitor Harding Evans were also joined by those from Acorn and the FAW, while Jeff White Motors was named best team on the day, and Owen Eirey of Arena Projects became player of the day.

FAW CEO Noel Mooney said: