Welsh Business ‘Critical’ Financial Distress Deepens Faster than UK Average

The number of Welsh businesses in “critical” financial distress increased year-on-year by more than half (+50.4%) to 1,847 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

According to research from financial and real estate advisory group BTG, which has monitored the financial health of UK companies for more than two decades, this annual rise in Wales is well above the UK average of just over a third (36.9%) to 62,193 in Q1 2025 compared to the same period the year before.

The research also revealed there were 17,566 businesses across Wales in “significant” financial distress, up 11.6% year-on-year. This is also a starker increase than the UK average, which increased by 9.6% annually to 634,867.

Rising taxes on businesses across the year, including increases to employer’s National Insurance contribution and national minimum and living wage hikes, form part of the complex picture of challenges driving increased “critical” distress. These challenges have been exacerbated by energy and materials inflation following the outbreak of war in the Middle East towards the end of the quarter.

On a city level, Swansea (+15.5%, Q1 2026 – 558), Newport (+15.5%, Q1 2026 – 1,123), and Bangor (+17.1%, Q1 2026 – 432) followed the same trend as the rest of Wales with annual increases in ‘significant’ distress. On the other hand, the data revealed some resilience from businesses in the capital, with Cardiff (-0.5%, Q1 2026 – 2,112) experiencing a slight year-on-year decrease in ‘significant’ financial distress.

The industries with the highest numbers of businesses in significant financial distress across Wales were Construction (+13.8%, Q1 2026 – 3,241), Real Estate and Property (+18.6%, Q1 2026 – 1,898) and Support Services (+11.7%, Q1 2026 – 2,091).

With the rising cost of living and ongoing economic uncertainty continuing to produce subdued consumer confidence, business in sectors reliant on discretionary spending, such as hospitality, leisure and retail, continue to experience sharp rises in distress across the UK. This is reflected in the Welsh data, which found some of the highest annual rises of ‘significant’ financial distress for businesses in ‘Leisure and Cultural Activities’ (+19.6%, Q1 2025 – 562), ‘Sports and Health Clubs’ (+17.6, Q1 2025 – 454) and Travel and Tourism (+25.2%, Q1 2025 – 114).

Huw Powell, Partner at BTG’s Cardiff office, said: