Welsh Business Confidence Falls in August

Business confidence in Wales fell 27 points during August to 35%, according to the latest Business Barometer from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Companies in Wales reported lower confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, down 19 points at 43%. When taken alongside their optimism in the economy, down 34 points to 28%, this gives a headline confidence reading of 35% (vs. 62% in July).

Looking ahead to the next six months, Welsh businesses identified their top target areas for growth as evolving their offering, for example by introducing new products or services (39%), introducing new technology (39%), and investing in their team, for example through training (36%).

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

National picture

Overall UK business confidence in August remained unchanged from July at 50%.

Firms’ confidence in the overall economy increased two points to 47%, offsetting marginally weaker confidence in their own trading prospects, which fell two points month-on-month to 54% but remained above the long-term average.

The North East was the most confident UK nation or region in August (65%), followed closely by Scotland (64%).

Sector Insights

Output expectations for the various sectors remained at or near their three-year highs. Construction had a steep increase to 58%, up by 14 points, whereas other sectors experienced slight declines. Trading prospects for manufacturing dropped by 2 points to 58%, at the same level as construction, while Retail and Services fell to 53% down 7 and 3 points respectively.

Sam Noble, regional director for Wales at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said:

“Welsh businesses still have ambitious plans to unlock new growth – whether that’s launching new services or upskilling teams. As they look ahead to new opportunities, we’ll remain by their side with our insight, tools and on-the-ground support.”

Hann-Ju Ho, Senior Economist, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: