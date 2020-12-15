Welsh Broadband Firm Appoints New Senior Team and Creates 140 Jobs

After achieving a landmark funding deal in October, Spectrum, the Cardiff based broadband service provider, have announced the appointment of an expanded, sector-leading executive team.

It has also launched a recruitment drive to start to fill more than a hundred newly created, senior or specialised roles in the business – which will help the company deliver its initial £200m full fibre broadband plan for south Wales.

Senior industry figure, Ben Allwright, becomes the company’s CEO, bringing a wealth of experience in business leadership from the telecoms and IT sectors. He moves from Teleste, where he ran the Advanced Network Service division and created Flomatik, a wholly-owned network consulting, architecture and design subsidiary:

“I’m excited to join Spectrum to take up such an important challenge. I’m confident we can offer Welsh residents a far faster, greener and more reliable fibre service than the traditional companies and become Wales’ best homegrown broadband service provider.”

Ben is supported by a team which combines extensive experience of delivering telecoms networks with an in-depth knowledge of Wales. Chief Revenue Officer, Sally-Anne Skinner, previously headed face-to-face sales for Sky; while Mari Stevens – who has led marketing teams at Visit Wales and Welsh Water – will join as Chief Marketing Officer in the new year. Wyn Innes is appointed as Chief Finance Officer. Steve Maine, an established figure in the UK telecoms sector – having enjoyed a successful career as Chief Executive of Kingston Communications, Solaris Mobile and WiSpire – is the company’s Non-Executive Chairman.

Giles Phelps, founder of Spectrum, remains as Chief Strategy Officer where he’ll continue to add his blend of entrepreneurialism, innovation and advocacy:

“I’m very excited by the calibre of the people we’ve attracted to the team. We’re an ambitious group, with a big challenge ahead of us – but we’re focused on making a real difference to communities across south Wales.”

People Director, Lisa Hand, said:

“We’re thrilled to not only be taking on leading sector talent for our executive team, but also to be creating over 140 jobs for south Wales. We’re now looking for more talent at every level of the business and are excited to grow our team further.”

Find out more here: https://spectruminternet.com/spectrum-join-us/