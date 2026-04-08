Welsh Brewing Sector Secures Funding for Advanced Brewer Training

The Welsh brewing industry is set for a significant step forward in technical skills development as the Welsh Government Drinks Cluster, working in partnership with FDQ and MEDR Cymru, secures funding to roll out the new Level 4 Brewing Diploma.

This advanced qualification will support the development of highly skilled brewers across Wales and strengthen the sector’s long-term competitiveness.

Welcoming the announcement, the Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies MS said:

“The brewing sector forms an important part of Wales’ food and drink landscape, contributing to local economies, skills and innovation. Welsh breweries continue to demonstrate ambition, innovation and a commitment to quality, and this new qualification will give them the tools they need to keep building on that success. “By supporting the introduction of the Level 4 Brewing Diploma, we are investing directly in the future of the industry, ensuring brewers can access the high-level technical training required to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. This training will help secure long term growth, enhance skills across the sector, and further strengthen Wales’ reputation for producing exceptional beer. It is a significant and very welcome step forward for brewing in Wales.”

Developed by FDQ (Food & Drink Qualifications) Ltd, a specialist awarding organisation for the food and drink industry that provides accredited qualifications, apprenticeship assessments and training solutions to support workforce skills, and the only body in the UK with dedicated brewing apprenticeship expertise, the Level 4 Brewing Diploma is the first advanced brewing qualification of its kind to be delivered through an awarding organisation operating in both Wales and England.

The qualification is designed to equip learners with a deeper understanding of brewing operations, quality control, process optimisation and technical decision-making. It represents a significant progression for those already working in the brewing sector or for learners seeking advanced professional skills that align with employer expectations and technical industry standards.

To ensure the qualification reflects the needs of the Welsh brewing sector, a dedicated working group was formed, made up of five breweries of different sizes and production styles, including Felinfoel Brewery, Monty’s Brewery, Magic Dragon Brewery, Purple Moose Brewery and Wild Horse Brewing Co. Each brought their own perspective, representing everything from historic, long-established family breweries to fast-growing modern craft producers.

Monty’s Brewery, a pioneering mid Wales craft brewery known for its award-winning ales, was one of the companies involved in the working group.

Director Pamela Honeyman said:

“We’re proud to have contributed to the development of this diploma. Access to advanced technical training is essential for driving quality, efficiency and innovation, and the Level 4 Brewing Diploma will give our team the opportunity to develop new skills and progress within the industry. It’s a hugely positive development for Welsh brewing.”

Another company involved with the working group were Llandudno-based Wild Horse Brewing Co, who are recognised for their modern, flavour-driven beers.

Dave Faragher, Managing Director, added:

“Being part of the working group has ensured the diploma reflects the realities of modern brewing. The opportunity for Welsh brewers to benefit from industry led, practical and technical training is incredibly valuable. We’re delighted to have helped shape it and look forward to seeing the impact across the sector.”

By enabling brewers to achieve a recognised advanced qualification, the Level 4 Brewing Diploma helps address skills gaps and supports employers looking to develop talent from within. The diploma is now live, and Welsh brewers can apply immediately. The programme is open to all breweries in Wales, and applicants will be invited to apply for both a place on the diploma and for funding support.

Matthew Bell, Head of Engagement at FDQ said:

“The launch of the Level 4 Brewing Diploma represents a significant advancement for skills development within the Welsh brewing industry. It has been designed by the industry to equip learners with the higher-level technical knowledge and practical competence required for roles such as head brewer and production lead integrating comprehensive brewing science, operations management and sustainability principles into a regulated, workplace-focused framework. “This diploma supports apprentices at a pivotal stage in their career, fostering both industry expertise and long-term professional progression.”

For more information on the Level 4 Brewing Diploma, contact Mark Grant, Welsh Government Drinks Cluster lead on mark.grant@levercliff.co.uk