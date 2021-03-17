Welsh Beef Jerky Launched in Co-op Stores in Wales

Award-winning Welsh Beef jerky manufacturer Trailhead Fine Foods is celebrating after landing one of its largest orders to date to supply 65 Co-op stores across Wales.

The Welshpool-based company’s handmade, artisan jerky, which carries ‘Get Jerky’ branding, is produced with responsibly sourced PGI Welsh Beef and marinated using secret, unique recipes.

Sold in 40 gram packs, the jerky is high protein, gluten free and low in fat, making it a healthy alternative to sugary and high fat snacks.

Co-op has chosen three of the eight Get Jerky flavours – Original, BBQ and award winning Spicy Chilli – for its stores, which span from Usk to Fishguard in the south, from Hay-on-Wye to Barmouth in Mid Wales and from Ewloe to Benllech in the north.

Last year, Spicy Chilli flavour received Great Taste Award recognition for “food that delivers fantastic flavour” and Get Jerky achieved the nationally recognised SALSA food safety standard.

Emma Morris, Trailhead Fine Foods’ business development manager, is delighted that Get Jerky is now being sold in Co-op stores across Wales, including the company’s local store in Llanidloes, as the brand becomes ever more popular with UK customers.

“Co-op is launching Get Jerky in stores across Wales as one of the company’s new range of Welsh products,” she said. “We are especially pleased that 16 of the stores will be promoting Get Jerky on special table displays of premium Welsh products. “This is one of the largest orders we have received to date and we hope Co-op customers enjoy the three Get Jerky flavours stocked in the stores, as there is huge potential to grow sales in other parts of the UK.”

Kevin Buchan, Co-op ranging manager for Wales, said:

“Co-op is committed to connecting communities and creating value locally and we are pleased to be working with Trailhead Fine Foods to introduce the Welshpool-based company’s handmade jerky into our stores. “From bakers to breweries, our aim is to build strong relationships with our growers, producers and suppliers – as a co-operative, working together is at the heart of our approach and the sourcing of great quality Welsh food and drink which is produced locally, close to our stores, is a cornerstone of our approach.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Trailhead Fine Foods has reported a surge in Get Jerky ­orders online – https://www.trailheadfinefoods.co.uk – contributing to 300 per cent sales growth in 2020.

The snacks are now available in more than 200 stockists across the UK, including service stations, farm shops, delicatessens, convenience stores, tourist attractions, petrol stations, breweries, pubs and hotels.