Welsh Auto Sector Delivers Near Half Billion-Pound Boost to Economy

The automotive sector in Wales directly supports 7,000 jobs – representing one in 20 UK automotive workers – and generates £477 million for the economy.

The findings from The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) come as senior leaders from industry, Welsh Government and the defence sector gather in Newport for SMMT Regional Forum, where discussions focused on the country’s automotive strengths amid the challenges of electrification, regulation, energy costs and trade uncertainty, plus opportunities for auto suppliers following release of the UK Defence Investment Plan.

Wales’ automotive strength lies in the diversity of companies operating across the nation, SMMT said, from vehicle production and powertrain manufacturing to semiconductors, advanced components and specialist suppliers.

This includes Aston Martin’s St Athan factory, home of the cutting-edge DBX, Toyota UK’s Deeside engine plant, which employs around 600 people and has attracted more than £2.82 billion investment, and Vishay Newport, the UK’s biggest semiconductor manufacturing facility, supported by £250 million of public investment and set to sustain more than 500 skilled jobs.

Alongside supply chain businesses such as BJ Seals, Lucas Oil Products and Senior Flexonics, these companies underline Wales’ potential to create a more resilient, competitive and electrified UK automotive sector, SMMT said.

Speaking at the event, Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

“Wales is a vital part of the UK automotive industry, and bringing Regional Forum here recognises the strength, capability and potential of the sector across the country. As the industry transforms, events that bring businesses and government together are crucial, helping tackle shared challenges, unlock future investment and ensure Wales – and the wider UK – remains globally competitive.”

The agenda featured two sessions with industry leaders, including David Moore, Head of Manufacturing – St Athan, Aston Martin Lagonda; Scott Milne, Vice President and General Manager, UK Operations, General Dynamics; Ritchie Hart, Head of Process Technology – Strategic Capex, Tata Steel UK; Andrew Cranke, Director of Sales for Northern Europe, Vishay; and Adam Price MS, Cabinet Minister, Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Welsh Government.

Representing more than 800 companies across vehicle production, supply chain, tech and aftermarket, SMMT combines influential advocacy with practical business support to help firms become more profitable, competitive and sustainable. Its work includes engagement with governments and regulators, trade and investment missions, international market access advice, buyer-supplier introductions and targeted matching through initiatives such as Meet the Buyer. Technical guidance, data and market intelligence, funding signposting, training, consultancy and certification support through SMMT Quality Management and Industry Forum are also core parts of SMMT’s offer.

New for 2026 is SMMT’s Supply Chain Resilience Programme, which helps UK suppliers navigate an increasingly complex landscape by bringing together industry insight, expert support and targeted engagement opportunities. The programme complements SMMT’s wider Opportunity Auto work to promote the UK as a leading destination for automotive investment, innovation and international collaboration.