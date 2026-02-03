Welsh Apprenticeship Provider Launches AI Training Initiative

Welsh apprenticeship provider COPA is launching a pioneering AI training initiative designed to future-proof the workforce across England and Wales.

The new AI training aims to enhance the apprenticeship experience for both staff and learners, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly digital economy.

With over 40 years experience specialising in work-based learning programmes, the new initiative will see COPA evolving its delivery across the sectors of Teaching, Energy Management, Active Leisure, and Healthcare.

Gareth James, Managing Director at COPA, said:

“When I left school, I went straight into an apprenticeship, one of the best decisions I made. Today, I’m incredibly proud to lead COPA, empowering 1000+ learners each year to reach their peak potential. National Apprenticeship Week 2026 is our most ambitious yet. Throughout the week we have a range of activities taking place, including the launch of our brand-new AI training. “By leveraging AI, businesses can close critical digital skills gaps and drive operational excellence. We are excited to unlock this potential for both our staff and learners, providing them with key resources to innovate and succeed. We’re also excited to kick off our first cohort of workshops at St George’s Park under the new Community Sports Development programme as well as launch a brand new programme with the King’s Royal endorsement.”

Adam Gough, Senior Learning Technologist at COPA, said:

“This is about making sure both our staff and learners are ready for what comes next. By building confidence and practical skills in using AI, we are helping people work smarter, adapt faster and feel prepared for modern workplaces. Rolling this training out to learners during National Apprenticeship Week is a key step in supporting both staff and learners. As part of our commitment to excellence, we are also exploring accreditation through Gateway Qualifications to ensure the training meets high, recognised standards.”

COPA will be celebrating learners and employers, and leading expert insight sessions throughout the week, as well as hosting a high-level roundtable to build a stronger, more connected future for foundation apprenticeships.