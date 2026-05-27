Welsh AI Firm Partners with Equifax UK

AI finance assistant Menna is partnering with Equifax UK in a move that aims to reduce the uncertainty that small businesses face when applying for finance by providing greater transparency.

This partnership aims to support small businesses by using Equifax data within Menna’s AI Finance Assistant to provide clear, actionable insights so businesses will have greater transparency into their creditworthiness.

Despite representing the vast majority of UK businesses – about 99.8% of the business population – many small businesses struggle to understand how they are assessed by lenders and therefore how to improve their finance outcomes. Public data shows that SME confidence in applying for finance is at a 10-year low, with just 45% feeling confident that a lender would accept their finance request in Q4 2025 compared to 66% in 20164.

Cardiff-based Menna’s AI capabilities, along with rich Equifax data, shows SMEs what lenders see, helping them understand how to improve their credit profile by translating complex credit and financial data into plain-language explanations, early warnings and practical actions. Instead of discovering issues only when finance is declined, business owners can see what is influencing their credit worthiness – from late payments and outstanding invoices to their cashflow, how long accounts have been open and whether information is up to date.

Dan Mines, Co-Founder of Menna, said:

“Small businesses should not have to wait for a loan application to be denied before understanding their creditworthiness. By combining Menna’s Agentic AI-driven insights with trusted Equifax data, we’re helping business owners understand why a bank says no, what is affecting their credit profile, and the practical steps they can take to improve how they are seen by lenders – giving them greater confidence to borrow, plan ahead and grow.”

Matt Jones, VP, Partner at Equifax UK, said: