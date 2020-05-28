Welsh Aerospace Company Looking to Reignite UK Space Sector

Cardiff-based Smallspark Space Systems has received three major grants to develop their low-cost, environmentally-friendly rocket engines.

Smallspark are redefining the UK space sector by bringing to market a new generation of low-cost, eco-friendly engines and propulsion systems, making cost-effective and environmentally friendly access to space more readily available and lowering the barriers to space entry for UK groups seeking space access. The award of three prestigious grants this month brings this ambition one step closer to reality.

Smallspark this month secured major grants from Research England, the European Regional Development Fund, administered through the Westcott Business Incubation Centre, and the Space Research and Innovation Network for Technology (SPRINT), to support the development of their prototype engine, nicknamed The Westcott Drive, alongside artificial intelligence and software to assist in the design of their low-cost, environmentally-friendly, rocket engines for high-performance and cost-effective small satellite launches in the UK.

This wave of new funding will help Smallspark bring forward the next generation of rocket engines, providing a major boost to the UK Aerospace sector and delivering new employment opportunities in communities in South Wales and beyond as they continue to grow.

Working alongside SPRINT, Westcott, Research England and university partners including University of Southampton, this new tranche of grant funding will support the development of intelligent, next-generation aerospace optimisation software and cutting-edge designs and unique fuel deployment systems which come together to revolutionise the space payload delivery sector, cutting costs dramatically in an environmentally friendly manner as yet never seen. Additionally, a key component of Smallspark’s design is that it is ‘launchpad agnostic’, providing greater levels of versatility and agility where necessary.

Smallspark and its founders are committed to their community, and as the company grows, so too do to the levels of community contribution the company looks to make, with a STEM awareness programme, engagement with local schools, colleges and universities, and much more in the pipeline.

Joe Ward, Chief Executive Officer of Smallspark Space Systems said: