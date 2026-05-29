Wellness Venue Brings Range of Recovery Treatments to Newport

A wellness space dedicated to helping people optimise recovery and improve resilience has officially opened in Newport.

The Cold Room introduces a range of cutting-edge therapies including Wales' only two-person Mecotec Cryo:One+ cryotherapy chamber, allowing training partners, friends or couples to experience cryotherapy together. Alongside cryotherapy, The Cold Room offers an infrared sauna and a medical-grade LED light therapy system which helps stimulate collagen production. The venue also has an advanced lymphatic compression therapy system and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

Julian Phillips, Founder and CEO of The Cold Room, said: