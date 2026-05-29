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29 May 2026

Newport

Wellness Venue Brings Range of Recovery Treatments to Newport

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Newport’s The Cold Room’s founder Julian Phillips shows the temperature of Wales’ first double cryotherapy chamber to guests at the launch party

A wellness space dedicated to helping people optimise recovery and improve resilience has officially opened in Newport.

The Cold Room introduces a range of cutting-edge therapies including Wales' only two-person Mecotec Cryo:One+ cryotherapy chamber, allowing training partners, friends or couples to experience cryotherapy together. Alongside cryotherapy, The Cold Room offers an infrared sauna and a medical-grade LED light therapy system which helps stimulate collagen production. The venue also has an advanced lymphatic compression therapy system and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

Newport’s The Cold Room’s founder Julian Phillips shows the temperature of Wales’ first double cryotherapy chamber to guests at the launch party

Julian Phillips, Founder and CEO of The Cold Room, said:

“I'm incredibly proud to be launching Wales' first double full-body cryotherapy chamber and bringing something truly unique to Newport.

“We've created The Cold Room as a place where people can access advanced wellness technologies that support recovery, performance and overall wellbeing.

“We're excited to bring these therapies to the city and help people feel and perform at their best.”

 



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