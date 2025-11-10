Wellbeing Economy Festival of Ideas 2025 to Explore ‘New Economic Future for Wales’

Wellbeing Economy Cymru (WE Cymru), supported by 4theRegion and a growing network of Welsh partners, is hosting the second Festival of Ideas at Swansea Arena.

The event, on Wednesday, November 12, is free to attend and open to all and will discuss what would it take to build an economy in Wales that works for people and planet, not just profit.

Speakers include Future Generations Commissioner Derek Walker and representatives from local authorities, universities, and grassroots projects. Alongside keynote talks, the programme includes discussion sessions and an “open space” forum designed to give attendees a role in shaping the agenda.

Dawn Lyle, co-founder of 4theRegion and director of the Festival, said:

“This event could not be more timely. There is a growing demand for affordability and economic justice, as more and more people are struggling with daily living costs, whilst billionaires get tax breaks. Whether we are talking about inequality or the climate and nature crisis, we can’t tackle the symptoms without recognising the economic systems that are creating these problems.”

Sian Jones, chair of Wellbeing Economy Cymru, says:

“Wales is a member of the global Wellbeing Economy Alliance, and our government is part of the Wellbeing Economy Governments Organisation (WEGO). There is an opportunity for Wales to lead on sustainable economic development that genuinely cares about the people in our communities and delivers for them.”

Mary Sherwood, from the Poverty Insight Lab, is speaking at the event, and said:

“Economic inequality needs to be challenged if we're serious about wellbeing. It will be great to discuss this more and connect with others who care. The voices of those whose wellbeing is challenged by low income are often unheard. We're glad to be bringing them to this event and talking about how to improve services and outcomes.”

Posterity Global is one of the exhibitors. MD David Kershaw said:

“I attended the inaugural Wellbeing Economy Cymru Festival of Ideas in 2024 and it was brilliant. I loved it. This year I am bringing public procurement with me, because frankly, it's time we moved the mindset from ‘spending’ to ‘investing’ public funds, not just today but for the future. I can't think of a better forum for this topic.”

Emma Musgrave is from Purple Shoots, a charity that uses enterprise to tackle poverty. She said:

“We're excited to join this event to showcase Purple Shoots' work on concrete actions we can take for change right now.”

Registration is free but limited, and can be completed via the WE Cymru website, here: https://wellbeingeconomy.cymru/ with enquiries directed to contacts@wellbeingeconomy.cymru.