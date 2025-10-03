Wedding Law Reform to ‘Unlock £535m Economic Boost’

Changes to marriage law could create 12,000 jobs and add £535 million to the economy.

Under the reforms – the biggest since the 19th century – couples will be able to marry in a wider range of locations provided venues meet strict standards of being appropriate and dignified. This could include venues including beaches and heritage sites.

The UK Government said the changes could also add more than £100 million to the public purse.

It added that these changes will mean marriage law reflects modern Britain, making it more straightforward for couples to have legally binding religious ceremonies – including Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu weddings – and allow non-religious groups, such as Humanists, to conduct legally binding ceremonies for the first time.

It is estimated the reforms could lead to a 3% increase in weddings in England and Wales, adding £535 million to the economy over the next 10 years and supporting 1,800 more businesses.

Minister for Family Law, Baroness Levitt KC said:

“Marriage is one of our country’s most celebrated traditions and our plans will allow couples to have the wedding day of their dreams. “Our reforms will protect the solemnity and dignity of marriage while providing more choice for couples and unlocking untapped opportunities for the economy.”

Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones said: