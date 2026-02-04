Webinars to Target Future Hospitality and Food and Drink Apprentices

A work-based learning provider is organising two webinars to promote apprenticeships to school pupils and their parents.

Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company, which has offices across Wales, will be promoting apprenticeships in hospitality and food and drink manufacturing in separate webinars during Apprenticeship Week Wales.

The company is focused on raising awareness of career opportunities in both sectors and providing all the information that pupils and their parents need.

An apprenticeship, where learners earn while they learn in the workplace, is increasingly being chosen by school leavers as an alternative to a degree as a pathway to a successful career.

Cambrian Training Company and other Welsh training providers are working closely with Medr, the tertiary education and research body for Wales, to ensure that there is parity of esteem between apprenticeships and degrees.

The webinars will focus on InterContinental Hotels (IHG) voco St David’s Cardiff, a landmark five-star hotel, on February 9 from 6pm and award-winning Newtown company, Hilltop Honey, on February 10 from 5.30pm.

Contributors to the IHG voco St David’s Cardiff webinar will be Lauren Bailey, human resources business partner, voco St David’s Cardiff and one of their apprentices, spa team manager Kanchan James, who is working towards Foundation Apprenticeship in Customer Service, Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Culinary Association of Wales president and executive oversight advisor to Cambrian Training Group and Chris Bason, Cambrian Training Company’s head of hospitality.

The Hilltop Honey webinar will feature the company’s HR and training co-ordinator, Kate Preston, Food Industry Technical Management apprentice Wyn Griffiths, who works in supplier quality assurance, Carys Evans, Cambrian Training Company business development officer and Nia Griffith, food and drink skills engagement manager for Mentera.

People can register for the Teams webinars at Eventbrite, using these links:

Food and drink manufacture: https://tinyurl.com/yzs9am4p and hospitality: https://tinyurl.com/yeywftff

Each webinar will include a short video about Cambrian Training Company and an overview of the food and drink manufacturing and hospitality sectors in Wales.

Speakers will share how apprenticeships work in their businesses and an apprentice will relate their first-hand experience of earning while learning.

Cambrian Training Company will give details of the work-based learning apprenticeship routes available. A live question and answer session with the speakers will follow with the webinar audience able to submit questions.