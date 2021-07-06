Webinars Launched to Embed Responsible Business Practices in Wales’

Welsh businesses are encouraged to register for a new series of webinars mapping the essentials of responsible business

The free online events from Business in the Community (BITC) Cymru are being delivered in partnership with Welsh Government. Focusing on experiences and needs of businesses in Wales, they give an opportunity to hear from BITC members – who include Welsh Water Dwr Cymru, Castell Howell and Principality – about the practical steps they have taken on their responsible business journeys.

The first event, on Tuesday 13th July, is an interactive webinar on embedding Purpose and Values into your organisation. BITC is enabling purpose-led businesses and brands as a genuine force for positive change; moving away from a do-less-harm approach to creating competitive advantages, meeting changing customer needs, and attracting, retaining and developing the best talent.

Sue Husband, Director of BITC Cymru said:

“BITC Cymru is passionate about making Wales a world leader in responsible business, and we’re delighted to be offering these webinars to inform and inspire businesses across Wales to be a force for good in society”

Peter Perry, Chief Executive, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and BITC Wales Leadership Board Chair added:

“Business in the Community Cymru is dedicated to challenging and supporting companies to be more responsible in their impact on communities and the planet. I encourage businesses to join us on these webinars to learn more about what they can do”

Business can sign up now for the first event in the series here: https://www.bitc.org.uk/event/responsible-business-in-wales-purpose-values/

and follow @BITCCymru on Twitter for more details of future sessions.

Future events in the series, taking place on the second Tuesday of every month, will examine the steps organisations can take to build a healthy business, healthy environment and healthy communities. Taking a holistic look at responsible business, BITC can help you put creating healthy communities and a healthy environment at the centre of your strategy to achieve long-term financial value.