WebBox Announced as Official Website Partner for Wales Tech Week 2025

Technology Connected, the creator of Wales Tech Week, is delighted to announce WebBox as the Website Partner for Wales Tech Week 2025.

With over 15 years of experience, Cardiff-based WebBox specialises in crafting bespoke websites and performance marketing campaigns that deliver unforgettable digital experiences and give clients a competitive edge.

By combining user-first design with data-driven insights, WebBox creates impactful online platforms that drive results. Their expertise, already demonstrated in shaping the Wales Tech Week website, will play a crucial role in the ongoing development and optimisation of the site to meet the needs of Wales’ largest international tech summit.

Wales Tech Week, taking place between 24 and 26 November 2025 at ICC Wales, will spotlight the strength of Welsh technology and its vibrant ecosystem while showcasing the industry on a global stage.

The international tech summit will highlight the boundless opportunities within technology, innovation, and collaboration, serving as a magnet for international engagement, investment, and talent.

Will Roberts, Founder of WebBox, commented:

“We are thrilled to be the official Website Partner for Wales Tech Week 2025. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible innovation within the Welsh tech sector while ensuring the event’s digital presence truly reflects its global ambitions. At WebBox, we’re passionate about creating user-focused, high-performing websites, and we’re excited to contribute to the digital experience of attendees, partners, and exhibitors alike.”

Avril Lewis MBE, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:

“WebBox has been instrumental in bringing our vision for the Wales Tech Week website to life. Their expertise has laid a solid foundation for a platform that we can continually refine and optimise with the latest event updates, ensuring a seamless experience for our global audience. As the largest international tech summit in Wales, we’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with WeBox to further enhance the website and showcase Welsh technology and innovation on the world stage.”

Building on the success of 2023, which saw over 90 Partners & Exhibitors, more than 300 speakers, and over 4,000 attendees, Wales Tech Week 2025 promises an inspiring lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, exhibitions, fringe events, and networking opportunities. It’s set to be a must-attend event for tech creators, adopters, supporters, stakeholders, and the ‘tech-curious.’

The final day will feature Talent4Tech, showcasing career opportunities and inspiring the next generation of talent, followed by the 10th annual Wales Technology Awards – a grand finale that will celebrate the industry's achievements and innovations.

For more information about WebBox, visit www.webbox.digital.

To explore partnership and exhibition opportunities, or if you would like to register to attend Wales Tech Week 2025, visit www.walestechweek.com.