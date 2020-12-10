Wealthify Director Takes on New Role as Chairman

Wealthify, the multi-award-winning digital investment service, has announced the appointment of Ben Luckett as Chairman. Ben is a former Strategy Director for Aviva’s UK General Insurance business and has served on Wealthify’s board since 2019.

He is currently also Managing Director of Aviva Ventures, the strategic corporate venture fund that invests in innovative, technology growth companies. In 2016, Ben saw Wealthify’s potential to disrupt and transform investing and helped the business secure funding from Aviva in 2017. He is part of the five-strong senior leadership team at Wealthify, working alongside new CEO Andy Russell, who was appointed in June this year to lead the company through a period of ambitious growth.

Ben takes over from Richard Avery-Wright, one of Wealthify’s original co-founders and angel investor, who, as a result of Aviva completing its acquisition of Wealthify in June this year, will now stand down as Chairman.

Ben Luckett, incoming Chairman, said:

“I am looking forward to being even more involved and supporting the business to reach its full potential. Wealthify has a very bright future, with a hugely talented and ambitious leadership team. We have many exciting developments ahead of us and I’m thrilled to be taking up my new position at such a crucial time for the business.”

Andrew Russell, CEO of Wealthify, added: