“We Need to Keep the Conversation Going About Ageism”

More needs to be done to support older women in the workplace and to encourage them to lend their experience to boards.

A recent report from MPs on The Women and Equalities Committee concluded that the UK has a “pervasively ageist culture” which is seen as less serious and harmful than other kinds of discrimination.

Sharon James-Evans, principal of Cardiff & Vale College, said:

“I do think we are ageist. I think it's to do with unconscious bias. Any sort of racism, ageism, sexism – we've got to keep opening those conversations. We've got to keep challenging the stereotypes because older women out there bring so much to an organisation with a wealth of experience.”

Helen Molyneux, co-founder of Monumental Welsh Women, highlighted that she sees a gap in representation of older women on boards, an issue which she feels means organisations are missing out on talent, experience and skills.

“I'm turning 60 this year so this is a very topical issue for me.” “When I look at the boards that I sit on, I look around the table and everybody is younger than me now. You do see some young women who are part of the executive team coming and presenting to the board. What I find is missing though are the older women. “We are good at helping women with their careers up until the time that they generally go on maternity leave. And then when they come back, that all seems to fall off a cliff. “I think there's a huge pool of talent sitting there, waiting to be discovered and to be asked to step forward and come and take on more responsibility and more high-profile roles. And they've got the skills and the ability to do it. It's a shame that we're not more proactive in encouraging them to come forward.”

Helen said she felt that the issue lay in the disparity between the number of men and women in their 40s and 50s who are doing senior roles – the same issue which leads to a persistent gender pay gap.

“Until we crack that, the gender pay gap is not going to change because at the lower levels, it's equal, there's no problem,” she said. “It's as you move through the ranks – that's what makes the big difference.”

Sharon and Helen were speaking to Business News Wales for a special podcast for International Women’s Day 2025, available to listen to here:

Sharon described how Cardiff and Vale College was taking positive steps towards equity.