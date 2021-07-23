WCVA is Again Backing the Social Enterprise Category at the Wales Startup Awards 2021

For the sixth year in succession, the Welsh Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) is backing the Social Enterprise Startup of the Year category at the Wales Start-Up Awards. A highly contested category that has previously recognised trailblazing social businesses including Fabric and the Goodwash Company, this award reflects the growing significance of the social sector as a significant contributor to the Welsh economy.

Alun Jones of the WCVA said:

“Through Social Investment Cymru, Wales Council for Voluntary Action has been a supporter of the Wales Startup awards since inception and we have been happy to renew that support once more. We see the awards as a great opportunity to showcase the achievements of new social enterprises alongside those of the wider commercial sector and show how they also have a part to play in the economic development of Wales. Not only that, it’s a great night out, with the shortlisted companies from all parts of Wales travelling to enjoy the fun.” “Social Investment Cymru is a principal funder of Welsh social enterprises, backing them to achieve their ‘triple bottom line’ impact. Sometimes wrongly labelled as ‘not for profit’, like any other business social enterprises need to make a surplus, but it is what they do with that surplus and how they make it that stands them apart. Generating social, economic and environmental benefits is in their DNA and as a funder we measure our success through what those we support achieve in these areas rather than by financial returns alone”. “The social enterprise sector is no different to any other and start-ups are its lifeblood. They bring new thinking, new ways of working and new benefits to Wales, challenging the established order. The result is change for the better.”

Echoing these words, Professor Dylan Jones-Evans – the creator of the Wales Startup Awards – emphasised the importance of Welsh social entrepreneurs. He said:

“Now more than ever, Wales needs enterprising individuals who want to make a difference to their communities in different ways. Having served as a trustee of Fabric – the first ever winner of this award in 2017 – I have seen the difference that social enterprises can make in addressing some of the deep-rooted challenges of our economy and society. This is one of the most important categories at these awards and I am delighted that the WCVA is backing this important agenda once more.”

For further details, go to www.walesstartupawards.com