WCS Agency Shortlisted for Integrated Agency of the Year at the UK Agency Awards 2026

WCS Agency has been shortlisted for Integrated Agency of the Year at the UK Agency Awards 2026, one of the most competitive honours in the UK's agency calendar.

The UK Agency Awards celebrate the very best agencies and campaigns across the country. WCS Agency takes its place among finalists whose work spans some of the world's most recognisable brands — including Tinder's SoleMates campaign, the 7UP Mixology Series, Stagecoach's A Ticket For Life, Mazda UK's Canvas of Your Life, Therabody's TheraFace Mask Glo launch and Avanti West Coast's Your Presence is Presents Enough.

Chelsea Pinches-Burrowes, Founder and CEO of WCS Agency, said:

“To be shortlisted for Integrated Agency of the Year is a huge moment for us. When you look at the work we're sitting alongside — campaigns for Tinder, 7UP, Mazda, Therabody and Avanti West Coast — it shows the level this year's awards are operating at. Being named in that company is a real credit to our team and the trust our clients place in us.”

Winners will be announced at the UK Agency Awards ceremony in London on Thursday 1 October 2026.