Wayne Harvey Joins Gambit Corporate Finance LLP as Partner

Gambit Corporate Finance LLP has announced that Wayne Harvey has joined the firm as a Partner to assist the business with its significant growth strategy.

Wayne will focus on strategic development of the firm, supporting and developing the team and adding value to Gambit’s progressive and ambitious growth plans.

Wayne's career has spanned some 40 years and he is a former partner at Ernst & Young and Senior Partner at Deloitte. Whilst at Ernst & Young, he built a highly successful practice across four locations and grew a progressive and dynamic environment for the business and team. He then led the creation of a Private Markets practice in the Thames Valley for Deloitte, and on becoming Senior Partner, led the Deloitte team and expanded the Welsh practice and number of employees tenfold. He has forged and now maintains strong relationships with the Welsh Government and Cardiff City Council as well as a wide range of businesses across Wales.

Wayne continues to play a pivotal role in the Welsh business community providing leadership and challenge. He is Chair of Cardiff Airport, Chair of Bond Digital Health and non-executive director of Family Finance Limited. He is also a former Chair of the CBI in Wales.

Wayne joins Gambit Corporate Finance at a time of unprecedented growth in its M&A and fundraising activities. The firm has cemented its place as a leading corporate finance advisory firm, having been ranked ‘Most Active Financial M&A Adviser’ in Q1 2021 by Experian, and achieving ‘corporate finance advisory team of the year’ at the Insider Dealmakers Awards for five consecutive years.

Wayne Harvey commented:

“I am delighted to be joining Gambit at this inflexion point in its growth plans. The firm has acted as lead advisor on multiple landmark transactions since its inception, working with high-profile clients such as Peters Foods, IQE Plc, Biotrace International Plc, Veezu, Premier Forest, Orangebox, WRU and Bluestone to name just a few. I look forward to supporting the team and adding value to its extensive investment and development plans, leveraging the reputation and foundation the firm has developed over the past 29 years.”

Frank Holmes, Partner said: