Watkin Property Ventures Continues to Back Pathway Cricket in North Wales

Watkin Property Ventures (WPV) has reaffirmed its commitment to grassroots and developmental sport with a new Cricket Wales sponsorship deal.

WPV has been a principal sponsor of the Wales National County (North) programme since its inception in 2022, contributing to key operational costs such as coaching, travel, and matchday delivery.

Now in its fourth season, Wales NC (North) is the regional development team under the Wales National County senior men’s team, providing players from north and mid Wales with the opportunity to compete at the highest recreational level. The programme fields both senior and U19 sides, offering a bridge between club cricket and the National Counties Cricket Association (NCCA) stage.

Matt Dando-Thompson, Head of Talent Pathway at Cricket Wales, said: “We value all our supporters across this programme, but special thanks to Watkin Property Ventures who have been with us from the very start. They saw the potential and have been key to its growth. We’re incredibly grateful to them.”

Watkin Property Venture’s Chair, Glyn Watkin Jones, added: “We’re proud to continue our support for Cricket Wales and the Wales NC (North) programme. Since 2022, we’ve seen the initiative grow in both scale and impact, giving talented players from our region a real platform to progress. Supporting the development of young athletes and strengthening grassroots sport in north Wales is important to us at Watkin Property Ventures.”

The Wales NC (North) side has made significant strides in increasing its footprint across the region, with fixtures held in Bangor, Brymbo, and St Asaph in recent years. St Asaph is set to host the final three-day NCCA Championship match of the season against Shropshire from August 31 to September 2.