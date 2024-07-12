Water Company Welcomes Ofwat’s Determination on its £225m+ Investment Programme

Hafren Dyfrdwy has welcomed Ofwat’s determination on its proposed £225m+ investment programme which sets out to improve its water and waste network.

This means the majority of the water company’s proposals for the next five years have already been accepted by regulator Ofwat in its draft determination.

Hafren Dyfrdwy serves 87,000 water and 22,000 waste customers in Powys, Wrexham, and parts of Flintshire, Denbighshire and Montgomeryshire. It looks after 2,650km of water pipes and 500km of sewers, and owns and operates 100 water pumping stations and 88 sewage pumping stations, together with five water treatment works and 50 sewage treatment works.

The firm said its investment plans would see it pumping £124 million into the water network and £28 million into waste sites between 2020 and 2025. It also said its average combined bill was the lowest in Wales – but it added that the investments mean that over the next five years there will be an incremental increase on bills and by 2030, it will have risen by £10.70 per month or 35p more a day.

To help build the five-year plan, Hafren Dyfrdwy engaged with more than 6,000 customers to really understand what they want and expect from their water company.

The multi-million plan for 2025 to 2030 is the biggest ever investment in infrastructure and services from the water company. It says it will provide a strong and reliable service that customers deserve, along with huge benefits for the local communities in Powys and Wrexham.

Managing Director James Jesic said:

“We welcome Ofwat’s draft decision meaning that our plans for the next five years are on the right track. There are a very small number of areas that Ofwat has asked us to take another look at and we welcome the opportunity from Ofwat to go further, which will benefit our customers in Wales. We will be working hard to do this over the coming weeks in time for Ofwat to consider these before issuing its final decision at the end of the year.”

Key commitments for the next five years include significantly enhancing the health and day-to-day resilience of the water network. By 2030 the firm is aiming to reduce supply interruptions by 88%, cut leakage by a further 10%, and reduce the number of drinking water quality complaints by another 7%.

It says it is also committed to protecting and improving the Welsh environment and taking clear steps towards Wales’s 2050 net zero goal. The plan includes a combined 35% cut to greenhouse gas emissions in water and waste operations.

Hafren Dyfrdwy is also more than doubling the number of people it helps financially and by 2030 it expects to be helping more than 7,000 customers with paying their bill.