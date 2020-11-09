Warrior Women Collective Surpasses Crowdfunding Target

A popular Cardiff-based female empowerment group has raised over £5,000 through crowdfunding to support the expansion of its events and online offering.

Warrior Women Collective, which supports, empowers and celebrates women through events, content and its community, raised £5,308 through 129 supporters during the 28-day campaign.

Co-founders of Warrior Women Collective, Charlie Morgan and Amy Holland, teamed up with a number of female-run businesses to offer rewards in return for financial support during the Natwest Back Her Business crowdfunding programme.

Having surpassed their £5,000 target, the duo will now use the funding to scale up Warrior Women’s event and online offering so that it can reach even more women across the UK.

Launched in 2017 with the aim of creating a space for women to share their experiences and be empowered and inspired by other like-minded women, Warrior Women Collective has grown in popularity.

Its monthly events have seen a 290% increase in attendees over the past year, with events selling out, and over 87 expert female speakers taking part so far.

This year, the duo has expanded their offering through taking their events online, launching a podcast, and scaling up their website to provide relevant, educational and inspiring content, which gives a platform to hundreds of other female founders.

Ms Morgan said:

“This year has been really exciting for us at Warrior Women Collective as we continue to diversify and develop our offering.

“We’re delighted to have made our crowdfunding target. The messages of supporter we have received from our tribe of female supporters has been really humbling and it has spurred us on even more to expand our offering so that more women can feel empowered, inspired and be a part of our unique network.

“We want to thank all our female-run businesses who kindly provided rewards and all those who backed our campaign. We’re looking forward to making our vision a reality – growing our tribe, expanding our online offering and hosting more events in more locations.”