Warm Powys Wins Four National Awards for Partnership Working

A Powys partnership helping residents stay warm, reduce energy costs and cut carbon emissions has won four national awards for its collaborative approach.

Warm Powys, delivered by Powys County Council, Warm Wales and other key partners, has been recognised across the UK for turning national funding into practical local support.

The project has received awards from the edie Sustainability Awards, Utility Week Flex Awards, Unlock Net Zero Awards and Chartered Institute of Environmental Health Excellence Awards, recognising collaboration, clean energy pathways, local energy projects and innovation.

By combining energy advice, funding, community finance and delivery expertise, the partnership provides trusted, resident-focused support, to improve energy efficiency in rural homes, particularly those that are hard to heat or off the gas network. To date, it has delivered more than 8,700 energy efficiency measures in over 1,100 private sector homes.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader of Powys County Council and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: