Wales World Heritage Site Awarded £13.3 Million for Visitor Improvements

The Pontycysyllte Aqueduct is a masterpiece of engineering and a popular visitor destination. The aqueduct is a main focal point on the 11-mile stretch of the World Heritage Site. This area of outstanding natural beauty has been awarded £13.3 million from the Levelling Up Fund.

The funding will help:

secure its future as a prime heritage asset

maximise the potential of the site

Trevor Basin plan to expand tourism benefits

The initial phases of the Trevor Basin Technical Masterplan will deliver:

refocusing of the site around the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

a range of visitor improvements

This will include investment to:

develop a new walking route in Dee Valley and the area around the aqueduct

set up a woodland activity and education area

rewild former industrial land

create a new arrival area

Upgrading the visitor experience

The investment will improve connectivity, including:

improving links between Llangollen and the Wenffrwd Nature Reserve

an active travel route for walking and cycling along a disused railway line

a new public space at Llangollen’s Castle Street and Abbey Road junction

new visitor facilities at Horseshoe Falls

Improved access across the site will deliver health and well-being benefits for future visitors.

Improvements to Corwen Station

Station and car park upgrades include:

an active travel route along the former railway line between Corwen and Cynwyd

electric vehicle charging points

These improvements will:

bring the area back to life as a global tourist attraction

provide a major boost to the local economy

