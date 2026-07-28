Wales & West Utilities Strengthens Commitment to Welsh Language

In the lead up to the National Eisteddfod, Wales & West Utilities is strengthening its commitment to supporting and using the Welsh language with the introduction of a new Welsh Language Development Plan.

The gas emergency and pipeline service company has also taken the opportunity to refresh its existing Welsh Language Scheme.

Developed in collaboration with the Welsh Language Commissioner's office, the development plan sets out a series of practical actions that will go further to embed the Welsh language across the business over the next three years.

The development plan includes a range of initiatives designed to strengthen the organisation's use of Welsh, including increasing the visibility of the language across communications, supporting colleagues to use Welsh in the workplace, and continuing to consider the language in the planning and delivery of services.

Gwyn Thomas, Communication and Customer Senior Manager at Wales & West Utilities, said:

“The Welsh language is a vital part of Wales's identity and culture, and as the company which operates the gas distribution network across Wales, we're proud to play our part in supporting its continued growth. “We have worked in partnership with the Welsh Language Commissioners office to co-create our Development Plan and update our Welsh Language Scheme which demonstrates our long-term commitment to ensuring Welsh is valued throughout our organisation. “Our teams have worked hard to get to this point and, now that we have these tools on place, we will continue to review progress against the development plan, ensuring Welsh remains an integral part of our culture.”

Efa Gruffudd Jones, Welsh Language Commissioner, added:

“I welcome Wales & West Utilities' dedication to strengthening its Welsh language provision. This development plan demonstrates a clear commitment to ensuring the Welsh language becomes a valuable part of the services the company provides. I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the availability and use of Welsh language services in the future.”

Wales & West Utilities is the gas emergency and pipeline service, delivering energy to over 7.5 million people across Wales and the south west of England.