Wales & West Utilities Appoints Hydrogen Transformation Manager

Wales & West Utilities has appointed Iain Morley as Hydrogen Transformation Manager, as the gas network for Wales and southwest England increases its focus on the zero carbon gas.

Iain, 41, has extensive experience of the utilities industry, with over 16 years experience as a gas engineer and manager, latterly responsible for the operational delivery of Wales & West Utilities mains replacement programme.

In his new position, he will play a key role in managing the company’s work on hydrogen, including its contribution to the South Wales Industrial Cluster, which will help decarbonise heavy industry in south Wales, and the joint industry work on the pioneering Hydrogen Village trial in the UK, meeting the Government’s aspirations for hydrogen development and research to deliver net zero.

Commenting on his appointment, Iain said:

“I’m really excited to be moving into this role at a pivotal time for the gas industry. Independent research has shown that converting the gas network to run on green gases, like hydrogen and biomethane, is more cost effective and can deliver green, sustainable energy sooner than the alternatives. “My focus now is to build on the fantastic progress being made across the industry and start bringing this future to life: delivering real life trials of hydrogen for home heating and heavy industry.”

Iain, who lives in Portishead, Bristol, is married and has two young children.

Sarah Williams, Wales & West Utilities Director of Regulation & Asset Strategy, added:

“Gas going green is essential if we are to decarbonise home heating, heavy industry, power and transport. “The 2020’s must be a decade of delivery, where we put the research and development work that has been done on hydrogen into practice. Iain brings with him a vast amount of operational experience that will help us deliver on ambitious plans to convert our network to transport more green gas, including hydrogen, help heavy industry decarbonise, and meet Government’s aspirations on hydrogen.”

Wales & West Utilities is the company that look after the pipes that keep the gas flowing to heat the homes and power businesses of 7.5m people across Wales and south west England. They operate the gas emergency service, connect new homes and businesses, and upgrade the gas network so it’s safe today and fit for the future.

The company is also committed to playing its part in getting to Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. 46 power stations connected to its network support renewables like wind and solar power while 19 green gas sites inject enough decarbonised green gas to power approx. 180,000 homes, Additionally, company’s network supplies bus garages in three locations across the south west of England, fuelling CNG buses that improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions from public transport.