Wales & West Utilities Appoints Head of Net Zero & Sustainability

Wales & West Utilities has announced the appointment of Matt Hindle as Head of Net Zero & Sustainability.

Matt, 35, joins from the Energy Networks Association, where he spent five years as the organisation’s Head of Gas. He has a wealth of experience within the biogas industry and prior to joining the ENA, he spent six years working on green gas, energy policy and environmental regulation for the Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Association.

Matt is the latest recruit as Wales & West Utilities looks to invest £400m to deliver a Net Zero ready gas network by 2035, while looking after the most vulnerable in communities across Wales and south west England.

He will report directly to Director of Regulation & Strategy, Sarah Williams, and be responsible for teams delivering hydrogen transformation, environmental sustainability and wider Net Zero initiatives.

Matt said:

“Gas going green is essential if we are to decarbonise home heating, heavy industry, power and transport in an affordable and sustainable way. I’m looking forward to applying my experience supporting the development of green gases to deliver for the environment and customers as we transition to a Net Zero gas network. “Wales & West Utilities has carried out a vast amount of work in the innovation space to prepare the gas network for the future and I am excited to join the company to help build on that at this pivotal time.”

Wales & West Utilities Director of Regulation & Strategy, Sarah Williams, commented on Matt’s appointment:

“We want to deliver a Net Zero ready gas network by 2035 – unlocking the potential of green gas like hydrogen and biomethane, alongside renewable electricity, whilst keeping the impact on customers’ bills to a minimum. “We are delighted to have Matt on board. The 2020’s must be a decade of delivery, where we put the research and development work that has been done on hydrogen into practice, and his experience will prove indispensable in helping us to continue our work in preparing the gas network to play its part in a green future.”

Wales & West Utilities is the company that look after the pipes that keep the gas flowing to heat the homes and power businesses of 7.5m people across Wales and south west England. They operate the gas emergency service, connect new homes and businesses, and upgrade the gas network so it’s safe today and fit for the future.

The company is also committed to playing its part in getting to Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. 46 power stations connected to its network support renewables like wind and solar power, while 19 green gas sites inject enough decarbonised green gas to power approximately 180,000 homes. Additionally, the company’s network supplies bus garages in three locations across the south west of England, fuelling CNG buses that improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions from public transport.