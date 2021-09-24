Wales & West Utilities Appoints Cooke & Arkwright Framework Partner

Cooke & Arkwright’s Land Agency department has won a tender to be framework partner to supply gas network Wales & West Utilities with land agency services in South Wales.

The framework agreement commenced on 1st August 2021, and the firm’s Bridgend based Land Agency is to advise Wales & West Utilities on the acquisition of land, easements and other landowner consents connected with its work across south Wales to upgrade the gas network, so it’s safe today and ready to transport green gases like hydrogen and biomethane.

Chris Hyde, Director of Land Agency commented,

“It was a very challenging tender process and we are delighted to become framework partners with Wales & West Utilities.”

Wales & West Utilities is the company that look after the pipes that keep the gas flowing to heat the homes and power businesses of 7.5m people across Wales and south west England.

The company is committed to playing its part in getting to Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. Forty-six power stations connected to its network support renewables like wind and solar power, while 19 green gas sites inject enough decarbonised green gas to power approximately 180,000 homes. Additionally, the company’s network supplies bus garages in three locations across the south west of England, fuelling CNG buses that improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions from public transport.

Given the nature of the gas industry, the safety and environmental challenge for Wales & West Utilities is significant, so as part of the bid process Cooke & Arkwright had to provide externally accredited evidence of quality management, health and safety, environmental and cyber security systems, as well as experience acting for utility companies.* It was also a requirement to be a Member Firm of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Chris added,

“As experts in advising utilities companies on wayleaves and easements over private land, we have long been retained by water and other utility companies to provide land agency services. Our specialist teams have many years of experience in acquiring and disposing of sites for utility and energy providers and for infrastructure projects, as well as valuation and compensation claims in connection with utilities work, and negotiation of wayleaves and easements over private land. “Land Agency provide services throughout the UK for water pipes and sewers, electricity cable and wires, gas and oil pipelines, telecom masts, wind turbines and solar farms. “We have now received our first instruction from Wales & West Utilities and the team is looking forward to building a strong relationship with them, just as we have established with our other long-standing clients.”

*Cooke & Arkwright has Quality Management Systems certified with ISO 9001:2015, Environmental Management Systems certified with ISO 14001:2015, and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems accredited to OHSAS 18001. The firm is also a certified member of Achilles through assessment for Safety, Health, Environmental and Quality practices and procedures; and of Cyber Essentials certifying cyber security.