Wales Week London

About the author

The vision for Wales Week

It's quite simple - we make noise, as much Welsh noise as possible!

Wales Week London is the largest annual showcase of activities and events that celebrate and promote everything that is great about Wales.

Over a fortnight around St David's Day each year, through a varied programme of activities and events we celebrate our culture and heritage, commemorate our national day, and promote a modern Wales to rest of the world

This is the opportunity for Welsh organisations to promote their products and services, and develop new London-based audiences, partnerships and connections.

(Wales Week was developed by two friends Dan Langford and Mike Jordan, who continue to run the programme every year, in their 'spare time'.)

23 February 2026

WALES WEEK LONDON

Wales Week London Off to ‘Fantastic’ Start, Says Co-Founder

Wales Week London has begun on a positive note, with its co-founder describing strong attendance and early momentum across business and cultural events in the capital.

Now marking its 10th anniversary, the annual programme has returned with more than 120 activities scheduled across London over the next fortnight.

Developed in 2017 with 56 events in its first year, the initiative has since expanded significantly, attracting around 90,000 attendees to more than 900 events over the past decade.

Co-founder Mike Jordan said the 2026 programme had got off to a “fantastic start”.

The formal launch centred on a Best of Wales Gala Night at the InterContinental London, attended by around 300 guests. Funds were raised for St David’s Foundation Hospice Care and the Green Man Trust, while the evening also featured entertainment and a panel discussion.

Alongside the gala, a series of business-led events have already taken place across the capital. These included an AI-focused executive roundtable hosted by Ethos Chain, bringing together Welsh leaders to discuss how Wales can respond to the pace of technological change.

Firms including Hexa Finance, DWJ Wealth Management and Browne Jacobson have also already convened events.

Cultural moments have also featured prominently. At Paddington Station, the Cardiff Arms Park Male Voice Choir performed on the concourse as part of activity organised with Great Western Railway.

The programme for Tuesday, February 24 includes a St David’s Day service in Parliament, business networking events and a session hosted by Literature Wales exploring the relationship between AI and creativity. Cardiff Capital Region is also due to showcase its work to a London audience with a showcase dinner.

Wales Week London works with both the Welsh Government and the UK Government, as well as international partners in the capital. It forms part of the wider Wales Week Worldwide initiative, which has seen similar events held in 23 locations globally.



A celebration of Wales _ in London 21 February - 07 March 2026




