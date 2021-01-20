Wales Urged to Nominate Best Hospitality Businesses in National Awards

The people of Wales are being urged to nominate the hospitality businesses or individuals they believe have made an outstanding contribution to Wales during the last year.

The awards will include a showcase of businesses and employees who have gone above and beyond, demonstrating the ability to quickly adapt and implement new, successful initiatives in order to support their employees and communities during the pandemic.

Chris Gamm, Springboard’s newly appointed CEO, said:

“It’s been a hugely challenging year for hospitality, but we’ve seen some amazing innovation: from the way businesses operate, market themselves, and develop their teams, to the way they look after their people and unlock new opportunities. “Springboard’s Awards for Excellence will be a little different this year to reflect the climate we find ourselves in. We will showcase the resilience of the industry, surviving a difficult year and still going above and beyond to support their staff, adapt their business and give back to the community. “If this sounds like you, I urge you to enter Springboard’s Awards for Excellence and celebrate your outstanding achievements among the very best hospitality has to offer.”

The awards are open to any hospitality business that is proud of their achievements over the past year. This year there is also the option for businesses or members of the public to nominate another deserving business or individual.

There will be 16 different awards to choose from falling under the main categories of Staff Support, Business Innovation and Community. The most impressive entries will be presented virtually in March.

The Awards will be an opportunity for companies to build their employer brand and gain industry recognition – all the while supporting the Springboard Charity.

To enter, or find out more about The Springboard Awards for Excellence, visit https://springboard.uk.net/awards