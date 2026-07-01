Wales’ Training Providers Welcome Tour de France Employability Programme

An employability programme linked to the Tour de France race which is coming to Wales next summer has been welcomed by an organisation that represents the country’s training providers.

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) said it was keen to work with British Cycling, which will be delivering the Readiness to Work programme.

The programme will allow 300 young people aged from 18 to 25 to gain work experience through volunteering at the Grands Départs of both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift from Britain in 2027.

Stage Three of the Tour de France 2027 will start in Welshpool and end in Cardiff on Sunday, July 4. The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will not be visiting Wales.

The Readiness to Work programme launch comes at a time when UK Government reports have stated that one million young people are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET). Among 24-year-olds, 45% have never had a job, yet 80% want to work.

In Wales, the NEET rate was 17% at the end of 2025, an increase of 5.5% on the previous year.

The Readiness to Work programme will see 300 young people, who apply to be JOY Maker volunteers, trained in employability skills, including application readiness – CV and interviews – resilience, financial education and personal brand.

They will also receive three months of mentoring with a professional in sectors such as sport and performance, event management, professional services, and marketing and communications.

A video featuring British Cycling chief executive Jon Dutton OBE and young volunteers discussing the Readiness to Work programme can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1i0cL71as8 .

“We want to address some of the employability challenges,” said Mr Dutton. “This programme offers an opportunity for young people to come and enjoy a mega sporting event, but also to build confidence, resilience and to get skills that will benefit getting them into employment.”

NTFW strategic director Lisa Mytton said:

“The Readiness to Work employability programme is a great idea. The NTFW is happy to work with British Cycling in any way it can to provide opportunities for young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) across Wales. “The NTFW is pressing the new Welsh Government to prioritise reducing the NEET rate for young people aged 16 to 24 in Wales. Our members are committed to doing everything they can to address this serious issue by providing young people with the skills they need to secure employment and develop a career.”

To find out more about the programme, visit the website at letourgb.com/readiness-to-work . Anyone over the age of 16 can sign up now to be a JOY Maker volunteer at https://www.letourgb.com/volunteer/ .

Readiness to Work is part of British Cycling’s JOY social impact programme for Grand Départ GB, that will create positive social change both on and off the bike.

The other programmes are: girls' participation; soft power, trade and diplomacy; arts and culture; digital schools and a community engagement toolkit.