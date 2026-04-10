Wales Tourism Demand Steady for 2026 But Booking Gap Widens

Wales’ tourism sector can expect steady demand in 2026 but faces a growing challenge in converting visitor interest into confirmed bookings.

The latest UK Tourism Consumer Tracker Survey: Wales profile report 2025 indicates that seasonal demand for Wales in 2026 is broadly mirroring 2025 levels across spring, summer, autumn and winter, but booking conversion has softened. Fewer people who intend to visit Wales in 2026 have already made arrangements, with a higher share still undecided on their destination than for any other UK nation.

Cardiff continues to lead visitor intentions throughout the year, while Pembrokeshire and Swansea Bay dominate summer demand. Llandudno and Colwyn Bay are expected to see their peak in winter. Across all seasons, longer breaks of four nights or more remain the most common planned stay.

The data suggests a shifting travel mix. While Wales has traditionally been a car-led destination, reliance on private vehicles is declining, with a clear increase in planned train travel.

Accommodation preferences are also evolving, with stronger demand for hotels and serviced apartments, and softer demand for rented accommodation and guest houses.

Family travel is expected to increase overall compared with 2025, with more visitors planning trips with children. However, summer patterns are changing, with fewer visitors travelling as couples and a higher proportion opting for trips with friends.

The survey also highlights areas where improvements could influence visitor decisions. More information about things to do was cited by 28% of respondents as the most important change that would encourage trips to Wales, indicating an information gap. Affordable accommodation remains a priority for 27%, regardless of financial circumstances. Younger audiences, meanwhile, are looking for stronger social media engagement, better event promotion and more diverse food options.

Weather continues to act as a barrier to travel, both at UK and Wales level, suggesting a potential opportunity to promote indoor attractions and all-weather experiences.

Online booking has become an expectation, with 91% of respondents wanting accommodation to be bookable online, although many still indicate they would book directly by phone or email if necessary. Interest in sustainable travel is also increasing, with over half of respondents saying they would consider using low-carbon public transport if it were convenient.

The report also points to cautious support for a visitor levy, with most respondents viewing it positively, while anticipating some impact on pricing or visitor numbers.

Looking back at 2025, Wales attracted a diverse mix of visitors, with older independents and families forming the largest groups, alongside a comparatively strong presence of younger independents. Cardiff, Pembrokeshire and Mid Wales, including the Brecon Beacons – Bannau Brycheiniog, were the most visited destinations.

Trips to Wales accounted for 6% of all UK trips in 2025, falling short of the intention levels recorded at the start of the year. Across the UK, intentions to travel consistently exceeded trips taken, with England continuing to dominate overall volumes.

Financial pressures showed signs of easing during 2025. Fewer travellers cited affordability as a barrier, and more reported feeling financially stable compared with earlier in the year. While around half of those intending to visit Wales still expected the cost of living to have some impact, planned cutbacks, such as reducing spending on eating out or activities, were less pronounced than at the start of the year.

Overseas travel trends continued to show a gap between intention and actual trips, although smaller than the UK domestic gap. Travellers choosing overseas destinations were primarily motivated by weather and the appeal of new cultures, while those favouring UK trips cited shorter travel times, simplicity and value.