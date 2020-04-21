Wales Tops UK for Places Embracing Two Wheels Over Four

New data reveals the UK places embracing two wheels, with registrations of motorbikes, mopeds and scooters all up year-on-year in Bridgend, Conwy and Swansea.

Using new data retained by leather jacket retailer, Hidepark from an FOI (Freedom of Information) request to the DVLA, the research was able to identify the places across the UK where the most new registrations have taken place.

Both Bridgend and Conwy showed an increase of 33 per cent, the largest in the UK, with Swansea registering an extra 30 per cent.

In Newport, its women who are making the shift, with the data revealing the Welsh town as top for more female registrations than men, with a huge year-on-year increase of 217 per cent.

Commenting on the increase, Lindsey Williams from Bridgend Motorcycle Training, said:

“I’m not surprised there has been a bit of a boom in people opting for two wheels instead of four. There’s some brilliant training schools around here and riding a motorbike is simply much cheaper than a car. “We also have some amazing roads here in Wales, some of them are a dream to ride down and the views that come with that are great as well. I think you get a whole different experience compared to driving. It’s definitely a good thing and it’s also great to see Newport doing it for the girls and long may it continue!”

Whilst Wales reported some of the biggest increases, Bolton led the way for registrations on the decrease, recording a drop of 33 per cent, with less people opting for two wheels.

Andy Bojko, director at Hidepark Leather which conducted the research, said:

“We wanted to see if more people across the UK were opting to travel on more efficient and easier modes of transport. More and more people are learning to drive and in some places across the UK, congestion charges and permitted parking areas are being introduced to avoid congestion. “With space on the road constantly in decline, it’s interesting to see the places that are making a conscious effort to embrace an easier and greener way of travelling around, taking inspiration from other countries in Europe.”

View the full findings here: https://hidepark.co.uk/motorbike-capitals-in-the-uk/