Wales to Showcase World-Class Food and Drink at Gulfood 2026

Wales will put its world‑class food and drink sector centre stage at Gulfood 2026, the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition, taking place in Dubai from 26–30 January 2026.

This year is its biggest delegation to date, with 19 companies representing the diverse range of Welsh products currently being exported to the region. Supported by the Welsh Government, there will be a mixture of established exporters and those new to the market, all seeking to expand their footprint in region and beyond as they meet buyers from across the world to explore export opportunities.

After the European Union, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is the second largest market for food and drink from Wales, with the latest figures showing £64 million of goods were exported in 2024. More generally, the value of Welsh food and drink exports continues to grow, with a 47% of growth since 2019, representing £839 million of sales to the Welsh economy.

Exhibitors across both food halls represent the breadth and quality of the industry, including leading dairy producers such as Rachel’s Dairy, First Milk/Golden Hooves, and Dairy Partners in the Dairy Hall. In the International Hall, a strong line-up includes brands such as Bloomin Foods, Euro Foods and Sheriffs Biltong Ltd, alongside a wider delegation of Welsh exporters who are attending to build relationships and explore new global opportunities.

The event also builds on momentum from Blas Cymru / Taste Wales 2025, which was held last October, and where many MENA buyers first met Welsh producers. Gulfood offers the opportunity to continue and strengthen those relationships further. Blas Cymru / Taste Wales has already proven to be a successful one for the industry, with over £45 million of potential sales having been registered within weeks of it being held.

The Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies MS said:

“Wales’ food and drink industry continues to go from strength to strength on the global stage. We know how important the region is for the industry, and how much it values the quality of the food and drink products that we are able to offer. “Gulfood provides an invaluable platform for our producers to build on this and form new partnerships in the region. I’m proud to see that this will be our largestever delegation at the event, and I look forward to hearing some of the success stories of our producers as they secure new partnerships and markets.”

One company exhibiting in the Dairy Hall is Rachel’s Organic, a Welsh organic dairy brand known for its award-winning yogurts and desserts, produced to certified organic standards and underpinned by a longstanding commitment to quality and sustainable farming.

Anita Richards, International Trade Manager at Rachel’s Organic, said:

“Gulfood is a key moment in our export calendar. We’re proud to represent Welsh organic dairy on a global stage, showcasing the depth of our range and our commitment to great taste, organic integrity and responsible sourcing. It’s an invaluable opportunity to meet buyers from across the MENA region and strengthen long-term partnerships.”

Also exhibiting in the International Hall is Sheriffs Biltong Ltd, a Welsh biltong brand co-founded by food producer Ruth Davies and Wales rugby legend Ken Owens, producing air-dried beef snacks made in west Wales using PGI Welsh Beef and simple natural ingredients.

Ken Owens, Co-founder and Director of Sheriffs Billtong, said:

“We’re excited to introduce Sheriffs’ high protein, air-dried beef snacks to new international buyers at Gulfood. The show is the ideal platform to build distribution, meet like-minded partners and champion Welsh provenance and craft in a fast-growing category.”

Across the week, the Cymru Wales stand will feature live cooking demonstrations and tastings. Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales chef Elwen Roberts will prepare canapés showcasing high-quality Welsh ingredients, served on 27 January (pm) and 28 January (am) at the international stand at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai site.

For more information on how Welsh Government can assist your business with exporting visit Exporting | Business Wales – Food and drink