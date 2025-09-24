Wales to Share Government Funding for Communities

Wales is set to get a share of money from the UK Government which is designed to give people a say on funding for their communities.

The Pride in Place programme could include initiatives to support high streets, create new spaces for young people or save local pubs, the UK Government said.

It added that the UK-wide programme will deliver a “record investment” and support more than 330 communities.

In Wales it will complement the Welsh Government's Transforming Towns fund, Tidy Towns and Placemaking initiatives, the UK Government added.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“All around Wales there are communities which will benefit from the Pride in Place programme. “This investment will deliver real change for local people, giving them a say in how funding is spent on improving the things that matter to them.”

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed said: