Wales to Receive Additional £64.5m Funding

Wales will receive an additional £64.5 million as a result of UK Government funding allocated to Transport for London earlier this week.

The UK Government is committed to a four nations response to COVID-19 and has so far announced over £7 billion of additional funding to the devolved administrations to support people, business and public services in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. The total amount of funding provided by the UK Government to support the effort to tackle the coronavirus in Wales currently stands at over £2.2 billion.

This funding is in addition to the UK-wide measures that the people and businesses in Wales can access, such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme and the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said: