Wales to Host Two Stages of the 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women

Wales is set to host two stages of the 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women in August.

The 2026 edition, part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour, comes to Mold for stage three on Friday 21 August. This will be the first time Mold has hosted the start of a Tour stage and the area’s first time hosting the women’s race, although Flintshire has previously featured in stages of the men’s Tour.

Lotte Kopecky was victorious on the promenade in Llandudno back in 2024, the last time the seaside town hosted the finish of a stage. With the Great Orme serving a hilly final ascent for the lead riders, the region provides both a challenging and spectacular course, bringing back memories of 2021, when Julian Alaphilippe and Wout van Aert battled for victory atop the headland in the men’s Tour.

Having previously hosted stages of both the women’s and men’s races in the region since 2010, Powys will once again welcome exhilarating riding to its roads on Saturday 22 August. Llanidloes and Hay-on-Wye, the latter also famous for the Hay Festival – are brand new to hosting start and finishes of the Tour.

Welshpool, Powys is also hosting the start of stage three of the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027 on Sunday 4 July 2027, so the Lloyds Tour of Britain will serve as a perfect appetiser for the region with world-class bike racing this summer.

The hosting of major cycling events such as the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is part of partnership agreed between British Cycling, Flintshire Council, Conwy Council and Powys Council to grow cycling and tourism links in the region.

Jonathan Day, Director of Events for British Cycling Ventures, said:

“We are excited to be bringing the prestigious Lloyds Tour of Britain Women to these fantastic locations in August. For the first time, there is parity in the number of stages with the men’s race a few weeks later, so it is a huge opportunity to create a real festival of cycling, with the women’s race kick-starting a brilliant few weeks of elite racing. “We are bringing new hosts and stages in Mold, Llanidloes, and Hay-on-Wye, and it is fantastic to return to previous hosts of the Tour in Cockermouth, Clitheroe, Blackpool, Llandudno and Leamington Spa, bringing real variety to the courses as we head across England and Wales. “On behalf of British Cycling Ventures, I would like to say a huge thank you to our partners across the five stages for supporting the hosting and delivery of this August’s landmark race and enabling us to bring a memorable and action packed five days of world class racing to their communities, spreading the joy of cycling along the route, and inspiring more people to get on a bike and live healthier lives.”

Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said:

“We are incredibly proud to welcome stage four of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women to Powys. It is a huge honour and gives us a wonderful opportunity to showcase our beautiful county and bring economic benefits to our communities through increased tourism. “With thousands of spectators expected and worldwide media coverage, it will be a boon for local businesses and the visitor economy, while also inspiring more people to get active and enjoy cycling. As we look ahead to hosting part of the Tour de France’s Grand Départ in 2027, events like this help position Powys firmly on the map as a premier destination for major sporting events.”

The full list of stages is:

Stage 1: Cockermouth – Cockermouth

Cockermouth – Cockermouth Stage 2: Clitheroe – Blackpool

Clitheroe – Blackpool Stage 3: Mold to The Great Orme, Llandudno

Mold to The Great Orme, Llandudno Stage 4: Llanidloes to Hay-on-Wye

Llanidloes to Hay-on-Wye Stage 5: Royal Leamington Spa – Royal Leamington Spa

Cockermouth will open the 2026 women’s race with a challenging route through western Cumbria, starting and finishing in the picturesque market town. Stage two will see the riders travel from Clitheroe, through Ribble Valley to the iconic seaside resort of Blackpool. North and Mid Wales will then host two exciting stages on Friday and Saturday, from Mold to the Great Orme in Llandudno and from Llanidloes to Hay-on-Wye, before the General Classification is decided in Warwickshire, where Royal Leamington Spa will host the start and finish on Sunday 23 August.

British Cycling research, delivered by GSIQ, showed the 2025 Lloyds Tours of Britain brought an overall cumulative economic impact of £62.3 million to the local areas which hosted the ten stages, bringing huge social impact to communities across the country as well.

Further announcements, including the detailed routes for the five stages of the women’s and men’s race, will be announced in the coming weeks.