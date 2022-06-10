Wales to Host to the Inaugural Wales Screen Summit

Cardiff will play host to the inaugural Wales Screen Summit (WSS)/Copa Cyfryngau Cymru, on the 15th and 16th June 2022.

This leading industry event will showcase the incredibly rich and diverse productions happening in Wales, as well as tackling some of the industry’s biggest issues and threats.

Compelling panels featuring channel bosses, award-winning directors, commissioning editors and development producers will ensure the Wales Screen Summit is one that is relevant for production houses and industry professionals, in Wales and across the rest of the UK, with a specific focus on nations and regions.

Over the day-an-a-half long event, attendees will get expert insight into everything -from shaping the future growth of your indie, how to execute the perfect sizzle to what the current skills shortages mean for the future of production? Confirmed sessions include: PSB Under Threat? Gamechangers: it’s all about the co-pro and I Would do Anything for a Commission…But I Won’t do That!

Wales Screen Summit 2022 will be hosted by Welsh radio and television presenter Jason Mohammad, at Cardiff’s newest luxury five-star hotel, The Parkgate Hotel.

Keynote speakers confirmed to date, include: BBC Director of Nations Rhodri Talfan Davies; Chief Content Officer for Channel 4, Ian Katz; newly appointed Chief Executive of S4C, Sian Doyle and the channel’s new Chief Content Officer, Llinos Griffin-Williams; Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK Paramount; John McVay, Chief Executive Pact; Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual Channel 4; Ben Irving, Acting Director of Drama at the BBC; Beejal-Maya Patel, Commissioning Editor BBC Documentaries; Julie Shaw, BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning Editor and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning at BBC Wales.

From the production sector, confirmed to attend: Owen Phillips, Producer of ‘Murder in The Valleys’; Marc Evans, Director of ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’; Kate Crowther, Executive Producer, Bad Wolf; Sian Price, Creative Director at Yeti; Narinder Minhas, CEO of Cardiff Productions; Tammy Kennedy, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Little Bird Films and Rick Murray, MD and Executive Producer Workerbee.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said;

“I’m delighted that Creative Wales is able to support this first ever Wales Screen Summit – which shows our ambition and confidence in the sector. We are a country of skilled and talented people, with a diverse and beautiful landscape and high spec facilities, there is no better place for a production to locate than in Wales. The event will be an excellent opportunity to share experiences, ideas and work together to overcome challenges as the screen sector continues to grow.”

Emyr Afan, Joint CEO, Avanti Media and Producer of Wales Screen Summit 2022 said:

“The capital city has now become the third largest media sector in the UK, and we feel that the time has come to rightfully claim our place in the TV event calendar. This event will set the tone and the benchmark of quality that will become synonymous with Wales Screen Summit (WSS) for years to come”

Wales Screen Summit (WSS)/Copa Cyfryngau Cymru has received direct support from Welsh Government via Creative Wales, who are the Summit’s headline sponsor, alongside sponsorship partners including Channel 4, S4C, BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales, PACT, TAC, ITV Wales, Clwstwr and Hugh James .